SIMNIONIW, JoAnne Elaine JoAnne Elaine Simnioniw, 87, of Spokane, WA went to be with our Savior Jesus the morning of April 13, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1932 in Remer, Minnesota to Johanna & Fred Summers. She had six siblings. JoAnne enjoyed participating in canning and sewing through 4H club during her childhood. On June 14, 1952 she married her love, Metro Simnioniw. They went on to have eight children together, including a set of twins! JoAnne was a devoted wife and mother. She and Metro both worked hard to provide for their family of ten. Her places of employment included Newberry's, Two Swabbies and Pilgrim's Nutrition. Caring for others was one of JoAnne's greatest spiritual gifts. She is fondly remembered for bringing meals to neighbors and friends in times of need. JoAnne's hands were rarely still. She delighted in gardening, canning the summer's fruits, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She lovingly sewed blankets for Sacred Heart Children's Hospital for the last 12+ years, averaging over 200 blankets per year! She found great joy and purpose in this. Jesus and family were everything to JoAnne. Her unwavering faith in the Lord carried her through until her final days. She read her bible along with the Jesus Calling devotional daily and shared her love of Jesus with all she came in contact with. JoAnne was always the soft shoulder to fall on and the center of her family. She loved playing with her great-grandchildren and looked forward to family gatherings. JoAnne's spirit lives on through her sister Margaret, her eight children, Danny (Reidun), Darcy (Lori), Debbie, David, Dana (Robyn), Dean, Della and Dale (Nancy); eight grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren. Our hearts are broken at the loss of this beautiful woman, our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She will be deeply missed and always remembered for her warm welcoming smile, sweet laugh, delicious bonbons at Christmas time, precious handmade gifts and so much more. Memorial donations may be made to the Providence Health Care Foundation Pediatric ICU blanket fund. Service details will be announced at a later date.

