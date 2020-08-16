WIMPY, Joanne Frank Joanne Frank Wimpy left to be with her Savior on August 12th, 2020 in the early afternoon. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family and many loved ones. Joanne was born on March 11, 1931 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA. She attended Longfellow Elementary School and John Rogers High School. She graduated from the University of Washington School of Dental Hygiene, and worked in the dental industry in Spokane her entire career. She married Glenn B. Wimpy on May 30, 1954 at Metzger Methodist Church in Spokane. They were blessed with two children and five grandchildren. Through the years they also had many other children and grandchildren of the heart. Joanne loved choirs and music. Not only did she sing in the church choir, but she also directed children's choirs. Joanne was involved with youth programs, service groups, and many committees at the churches she attended. Joanne and Glenn attended Northwood Presbyterian Church for many years and have had many loving and lasting friendships from their time there. Joanne enjoyed travelling and experiencing the Western United States and Canada. She loved spending time at the Pacific Ocean, at their condo in Fairmount Hot Springs in Canada, and watching the Mariners' Spring Training games in Peoria, AZ. Joanne's family will be honoring her with a pot luck in the near future, to allow her friends and loved ones to gather and share memories and good food. Details will be forthcoming as safety and schedules allow. The family requests that any gifts and donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission, which was one of Joanne's favorite charities.



