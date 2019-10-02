Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne L. CANNON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CANNON, JoAnne L. JoAnne L. Cannon peacefully passed away after a battle with cancer on September 29, 2019 at Hospice House in Spokane, Washington JoAnne Erickson was born in Spokane on January 11, 1960 to Reinhold and Phyllis Erickson. JoAnnne was the middle of five sisters including Vicky, Karen, Marlene and Sue. They were raised in a busy home in Millwood and attended West Valley schools. JoAnne was close to her sisters throughout her life. In 1980 JoAnne married Stephen Cannon. JoAnne and Steve were madly in love and inseparable from the beginning. They shared an intense love of family and they were overjoyed with the birth of each of their children. Justin was born in 1980, Brandon in 1982 and their family became complete with the addition of Katy in 1987. In 2006, Olivia's arrival made JoAnne and Steve grandparents. JoAnne loved being a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She knew what each of the kids liked and needed. Her spaghetti and porcupine meatballs became a family favorite. The Cannon family stayed busy going camping, playing games and spending quality time together. The Cannon home was always kid-centric and the center of activity for all of the neighborhood kids who knew that they would feel welcome and included. The Cannon kids all feel great pride that their parents created such a fun and loving atmosphere for them and their friends. JoAnne and Steve were dedicated Mariners fans and they passed this tradition to their children. JoAnne also enjoyed bingo. She and her sisters often ventured to SYSA for a good game on the weekend. JoAnne was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stephen; and her sisters Marlene Heinz and Sue Buchanon. JoAnne is survived by sons Justin and Brandon (Tara); daughter Katy; sisters Vicky DeJarlis and Karen Hume; granddaughter Olivia; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express gratitude to Hospice of Spokane who provided tremendous comfort to JoAnne and the family. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Friday, October 4th at 12:30 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 North Government Way.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019

