GALLOWAY, Joanne M. (Age 89) Joanne M. Galloway passed away on September 14, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Joanne was born in Spokane to John and Maude Pandelis on November 25, 1930 along with her twin brother John. The twins joined their three older sisters Helen, Dorothy and Lois in a small home filled with love. She graduated from North Central High School and then worked as a secretary at Kaiser. Joanne loved to dance and actually met her future husband Harold Worman at a USO dance in Spokane. Harold was transferred to an Air Force Base in Kansas. Much to the dismay of her father, Joanne refused to wait for Harold's return to be married. She stated simply, "I am to much in love to wait!" Off to Kansas she went to marry Harold in a civil ceremony. After two years they returned home to Spokane. They purchased her beloved home and had two children Keith and Karen. Joanne worked at Fidelity Bank and as a secretary to structural engineers. After Harold passed away, she remarried William "Bill" Galloway. Joanne is preceded in death by parents John and Maude, siblings Helen (Merrill), Dorothy (Dan), Lois (Guy), Johnny, first husband Harold, second husband Bill and grandson Ryan. She is survived by children Keith Worman (Susan), Karen and Bill Koutnik; grandchildren Nicole, Stephanie, Selene, Leah, Lyndsey, Levi and Larkin as well as ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A service and celebration of Joanne's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to shatterproof.org
.