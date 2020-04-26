Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne "Jody Shelton" OLSEN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

OLSEN, Joanne "Jody Shelton" Joanne Olsen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Spokane, WA. She atten-ded Hutton and Jefferson Elementary Schools and graduated from Lewis and Clark, where she was a Ti-Girl. Joanne met the love of her life, Bob Olsen, at Lewis and Clark where they became high school sweethearts. Jo and Bob were married on May 14, 1954 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage filled with love, adventure and romance. Jo worked as a bookkeeper and teller for Old National Bank for six years. She was a tireless volunteer teaching Sunday School for many years at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was an active member of the women's group. She volunteered for many years at Eastern State Hospital and assisted as an office helper at Lewis and Clark High School. But her greatest accomplishment was family and how she used her homemaking skills to love and care for all of us. She loved to play tennis and snow ski, but her real passion was golf and the WSU Cougars. Bob and Jo have special memories of many years spent at Twin Lakes in the summer and Palm Springs in the winter. They enjoyed entertaining and socializing with many dear lifelong friends. Jo adored her family and made family her number one priority. Bob and Jo were the grandparents who never missed a ball game the grandchildren were participating in and loved spoiling them when they would spend the night. Mom, thank you for inspiring us to always do our best and cherish the importance of family and friends. Joanne is survived by her husband Robert; daughters Jennifer (Kevin) Guthrie, Robin Olsen; grandchildren Brian (Dani) Guthrie, Brad (Christina) Guthrie, Jenny (Chris) Piontek, Gabi (Drew) DeLatin and seven great-grandchildren. The Olsen family would like to thank Deaconess Multicare Hospital for excellent care and compassion during her illness. A memorial will be planned at a later date. GO COUGS!

