COOPER, Jodel Anne Jodel A. Cooper, age 58, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home in Tekoa, Washington. Jodel and her husband Mark Cooper had recently moved from Spokane. Jodel was born February 26, 1962 at Seattle, WA. She moved with her mother Judy Rumford to Spokane when she was a young girl. Jodel attended Arlington Elementary School and Rogers High School where she graduated in 1980. Jodel married Mark S. Cooper on February 18, 1982 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and the couple made their home in Spokane where they raised their two sons Bryan and Alex. Jodel worked for the public schools in Spokane where she was a crossing guard, worked with special needs children, and also cared for students that were placed in detention. She loved all of her school kids and was like a mother to many of the young students. She retired from working in the schools to take care of her husband Mark who was disabled. Jodel's favorite flowers were carnations and pansies. She was an avid collector of special items she enjoyed. Mostly she enjoyed taking care of her kids. She was a mother to many. Survivors include her husband Mark at the Tekoa home, two sons Bryan Cooper of Spokane and Alex (Anneliesa) Cooper of Spokane, and a brother-in-law Ray Cooper of Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Washington is caring the for family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.