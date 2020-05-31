KENWORTHY, Jodi L. Jodi L. Kenworthy was granted her angel wings on May 22, 2020. She rejoins her mother Vicki Springer. Jodi passed away at 52 years young in Spokane, WA. Her final days were spent with her family whom she loved with all her heart. Jodi's life would seem short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Jodi was born on February 12, 1968 in California and lived her adult life in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her father Dwayne Schmitt; sister Joann Walter; and her three beautiful daughters Sheilla, Kelli, and Stefini; four grandchildren Tyvon, Jordan, Aubree, and Braxton who she loved unconditionally. Jodi had a way of touching people with her contagious laugh, loving heart, and forever young spirit. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. We will forever feel her presence and love guiding us until one day we can meet again.



