NILLES, Jody Ann Born April 12, 1964, passed away April 5, 2020 at home, losing her battle to cancer. Graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1982. Jody is survived by her significant other, Jason Neal and son Ethan. Parents are Clifford and Lorene Nilles at Reardan, WA; sisters Rebecca Nilles, Cheryl Nilles (Myron Kruchenberg) Spokane; Robert Nilles of Reardan, WA; Ronald Nilles (Sue) Spokane; James Leonard (Kim) of Spokane; Allen Leonard (Veronica) of Williamsburg, VA. Deceased are Douglas Nilles Remmus of Justin, CA; and numerous aunts and uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. Thank you goes to N.W. Cancer Care and Hospice of Spokane. Jody requested there will be no service.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020