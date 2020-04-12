Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody Gretina BLANKENSHIP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLANKENSHIP, Jody Gretina On the morning of March 30, 2020, Jody passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center from complications of diabetes. She was born July 10, 1965 in Ukiah, CA. Jody attended West Valley school district beginning with Pasadena Elementary. She loved swimming, boating, NASCAR and the Seattle Seahawks. She is survived by her father Dennis (Cle) Blankenship, son Cameron Owens, sisters Jamie Laughlin and Mia (Chris and niece Riley) Robbins and, of course, her life partner Harold (Jamie) Spencer. She is preceded in death by her mother Judy Mellom and brother Chris. A celebration of Jody's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Jody's name to JDRF Foundation or Providence St. Joseph Care Center.

