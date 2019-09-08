Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Edward TREMBLY Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TREMBLY, Joe Edward Jr. The world lost a great Coug today with the passing of Joe Edward Trembly Jr. Joe was born on May 29th, 1932 in Longview, Washington to Lillian and Joe Edward Trembly. He passed away September 5th, 2019 in his home at Liberty Lake, WA surrounded by his wife Betty and son Joe. Joe grew up in South Western Washington, attending school in the Kelso school district. Joe was a three-sport star while at Kelso playing football, basketball and baseball, his favorite. Joe graduated from Kelso High in 1950; He enrolled at then WSC but left after his freshman year to join the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord California for two years where he played baseball on the base team. After leaving the Army, Joe returned to WSC where he played baseball for the Cougars and the legendary coach Buck Bailey. Joe was chosen the team captain in 1957. It was while at WSC that Joe met and married the love of his life Betty Jane Neyland. They were married on September 7th, 1957 and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary this coming September 7th. After a short stint in the world of retail in Portland Oregon, Joe and Betty moved to Liberty Lake. They both had their teaching degrees and found jobs in the Spokane Valley. Along with teaching Betty and Joe became partners with Betty's sister Mary Floy and husband Howard Dolphin in Sandy Beach Resort. Joe started his teaching career at Freeman High School in 1960 where he taught social studies and coached football, basketball and baseball for three years. Joe then moved to University High School in the fall of 1963 and retired from there in 1987. While at U-Hi, Joe taught social studies and was the schools athletic director from 1974 to his retirement in 1987. Joe's dedication and accomplishments as an athletic director were far and many. He was an original member of the organizing committee that formed the GSL from the old Spokane City League. He also aided in bringing girls sports and soccer into the GSL. He served as League Coordinator for golf, tennis, volleyball, track and field and cross-country during his tenure as AD. He was also the State Meet District director for District 7, 8, and 9 for Cross Country at the Hangman Valley Golf Course for eight years. He was many times director of the Washington State Golf Tournaments (WIAA) held in Spokane. Joe was very active in the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association (WSSAAA). He was chairman of the State convention in 1983 and served five years on the Board of Directors. Joe served as President Elect in 1985 and 1986. He was Athletic Director of the Year for the WIAA for District 8 in 1987, and was inducted into the WSSAAA Hall of Fame in 1992. Joe loved playing golf. He was a very good golfer and passed his passion for the game on to his son Joe Allen. Joe played the game he loved as long as he could, reaching the milestone of excellence by shooting his age five times. Joe shot his age at 72, 76, twice at 77, and 79. Joe's other passion along with his wife Betty was following and supporting the Washington State Cougars. Joe and Betty had season tickets for years and would never miss a home football or basketball game. The Cougar Flag flies every day at the Trembly home. Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty Trembly, Liberty Lake; his son Joe Allen, Federal Way, WA; and his granddaughter Taylor, Federal Way, WA. Joe was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Trembly and father Joe Edward Trembly. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Liberty Lake Golf Course on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made in Joes name to Kindred Hospice or Kindred at Home, 22820 E. Appleway, Liberty Lake WA, 99019 or Liberty Lake Junior Golf, 24403 E. Sprague, Liberty Lake WA, 99019.

TREMBLY, Joe Edward Jr. The world lost a great Coug today with the passing of Joe Edward Trembly Jr. Joe was born on May 29th, 1932 in Longview, Washington to Lillian and Joe Edward Trembly. He passed away September 5th, 2019 in his home at Liberty Lake, WA surrounded by his wife Betty and son Joe. Joe grew up in South Western Washington, attending school in the Kelso school district. Joe was a three-sport star while at Kelso playing football, basketball and baseball, his favorite. Joe graduated from Kelso High in 1950; He enrolled at then WSC but left after his freshman year to join the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord California for two years where he played baseball on the base team. After leaving the Army, Joe returned to WSC where he played baseball for the Cougars and the legendary coach Buck Bailey. Joe was chosen the team captain in 1957. It was while at WSC that Joe met and married the love of his life Betty Jane Neyland. They were married on September 7th, 1957 and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary this coming September 7th. After a short stint in the world of retail in Portland Oregon, Joe and Betty moved to Liberty Lake. They both had their teaching degrees and found jobs in the Spokane Valley. Along with teaching Betty and Joe became partners with Betty's sister Mary Floy and husband Howard Dolphin in Sandy Beach Resort. Joe started his teaching career at Freeman High School in 1960 where he taught social studies and coached football, basketball and baseball for three years. Joe then moved to University High School in the fall of 1963 and retired from there in 1987. While at U-Hi, Joe taught social studies and was the schools athletic director from 1974 to his retirement in 1987. Joe's dedication and accomplishments as an athletic director were far and many. He was an original member of the organizing committee that formed the GSL from the old Spokane City League. He also aided in bringing girls sports and soccer into the GSL. He served as League Coordinator for golf, tennis, volleyball, track and field and cross-country during his tenure as AD. He was also the State Meet District director for District 7, 8, and 9 for Cross Country at the Hangman Valley Golf Course for eight years. He was many times director of the Washington State Golf Tournaments (WIAA) held in Spokane. Joe was very active in the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association (WSSAAA). He was chairman of the State convention in 1983 and served five years on the Board of Directors. Joe served as President Elect in 1985 and 1986. He was Athletic Director of the Year for the WIAA for District 8 in 1987, and was inducted into the WSSAAA Hall of Fame in 1992. Joe loved playing golf. He was a very good golfer and passed his passion for the game on to his son Joe Allen. Joe played the game he loved as long as he could, reaching the milestone of excellence by shooting his age five times. Joe shot his age at 72, 76, twice at 77, and 79. Joe's other passion along with his wife Betty was following and supporting the Washington State Cougars. Joe and Betty had season tickets for years and would never miss a home football or basketball game. The Cougar Flag flies every day at the Trembly home. Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty Trembly, Liberty Lake; his son Joe Allen, Federal Way, WA; and his granddaughter Taylor, Federal Way, WA. Joe was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Trembly and father Joe Edward Trembly. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Liberty Lake Golf Course on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made in Joes name to Kindred Hospice or Kindred at Home, 22820 E. Appleway, Liberty Lake WA, 99019 or Liberty Lake Junior Golf, 24403 E. Sprague, Liberty Lake WA, 99019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019

