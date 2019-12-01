|
QUINN, Joe M. Joe M. Quinn was born in Big Sandy, Montana January 31, 1927, the younger son of two children born to Emmet and Alice. Joe attended school in Big Sandy and was actively involved in sports, Future Farmers of America, and Boy Scouts. He was a member of the distinguished school concert band under the direction of C. F. Boess which in 1939 performed for the Carroll College student body and State Legislature in Helena and for King George and Queen Mary of England during their royal visit to Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Joe graduated from Big Sandy High School with honors in 1945 and entered the U.S. Navy where he attained the rate of petty officer third class, electronics technician. In the Navy he also briefly sang in the "Bluejacket Choir". After service he enrolled in Montana State College and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. On April 23rd of that same year he married Doris M. Freeland who was born September 16, 1926, and reared in Bozeman, Montana. Her parents were Minnie and Franklin Jackson Freeland who farmed in the Gallatin Valley after they were married in Bozeman in 1917. Joe and Doris moved to Havre, Montana, where he organized and taught a Veterans On-Farm Training Program at Northern Montana College before commencing his career with the Farm Credit System in 1953. Their three children were born in Havre, Montana: Connie in 1951, Sheryl in 1952, and Michael in 1956. They both participated actively in local organizations and public affairs. Joe was presented a Distinguished Service Award in 1958 by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce for outstanding community service. Contributing to that award was his record as Master of Havre Lodge #55 AF & AM, President of North Central Montana Shrine Club, local Chapter Director and State Vice President Junior Chamber of Commerce, charter member and first president of Havre Jaycees Toastmasters Club, and activities in the Order of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Algeria Shrine Temple. Joe transferred to district headquarters in Spokane, Washington, in 1959, and then to Washington D.C. in 1965 for three years as Associate Chief of Appraisals for the Farm Credit Administration. His primary responsibility was to establish appraisal standards and assist in formulating general appraisal and loan policy and programs for the use of the twelve Federal Land Banks in the United States and Puerto Rico. He returned to Spokane as Chief Reviewing Appraiser for the Twelfth Farm Credit District and in 1973 became an officer of the Federal Land Bank of Spokane. Joe received a Certificate of Merit in recognition of "distinguished service performed with honor and integrity for the Federal Land Bank System" and was presented the first gold watch awarded to a Spokane FLB employee when he retired as Senior Vice President in 1983. Doris continues to reside in Spokane, Washington.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019