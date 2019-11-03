Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe P. YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNG, Joe P. Joe was a loving husband, father, strong big brother and best friend to many people throughout Spokane and throughout the United States from all his travels. Joe was raised in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School in 1975. Upon graduation he went into the US Army and was honorably discharged as an E5 Sargent serving with the 82nd Airborne. Joe leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Julie Anne Young, two children, Jolena Young, William Young and grandson Ethan Young, along with many loved nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in passing by his parents, Joe and Peggy Young and his sister Sue. Joe is survived by his other siblings, Patty, JoAnne, Mike, Colleen and Kelly. His love of sports received him the honor of being inducted into the Spokane Softball Hall of Fame in 2019. He loved to fish and spent many days on the golf course with his closest friends. Joe is loved and respected by so many and will be remembered as a hero in many ways.

