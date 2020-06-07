Joe Paul Sievers
SIEVERS, Joe Paul Joe Paul Sievers (68) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at his home on May 24, 2020. He was born to Paul and Louise Sievers on April 10, 1952 in Spokane, WA. Joe grew up in Spangle, WA where he participated in FFA and played sports. Joe graduated from Liberty High School with the class of 1970. Following high school, Joe attended Spokane Community College. He obtained his Associates Degree in Auto Mechanics. Joe went to work for Harold Heaton farming near Tekoa, WA. Later when Harold died, Joe continued working for his son Larry. He spent the majority of his life working on the Heaton family farm. For Joe, work was life. He was an extremely hard worker and took pride in everything he did. He was a "Jack of all Trades" who loved fixing things and tinkering on projects. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast with Lori, his wife of 20 years, or attending auctions. He will be remembered as a man who always lent a hand helping others. Joe is survived by his mother Louise Sievers of Spokane, WA; siblings Bill Sievers of Spangle, WA, Marilyn (Sonny) Smith of Kettle Falls, WA, Carolyn (Bryan) Dobbins of Cheney, WA, and Bob (Sonya) Sievers of Spangle, WA; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Sievers. Private services were held. The family suggests memorials be made to the Spangle Cemetery, PO Box 231 Spangle, WA 99031. Please visit his online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
