Joel David CONNER
2011 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNER, Joel David Joel David Conner, age 8, of Findlay passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Joel was born on September 19, 2011 in Bluffton to Brent and Brittany (Wheldon) Conner. He is survived by his parents; three sisters: Haidyn, Elsey, and Isabella; paternal grand- parents, Ed and Jeanne Conner of Findlay; maternal grandparents, David and Karen Wheldon of Spokane, WA; two uncles: Dalen (Tammy Wilson) Wheldon, and Mark Conner; aunt, Krystal (Dean) Recker; and numerous cousins and friends. Joel just finished second grade at Liberty-Benton School. He enjoyed video games, riding his bike, legos, nerf wars, playing sports (he was looking forward to soccer season and football), and playing with his sisters. He also loved watching college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joel was able to give the gift of tissue donation. Joel will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00-11:00am) prior to the 11:00am service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Benton Ridge. Burial will follow in Benton Ridge Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family for a scholarship fund to be established in Joel's name or to the church. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved