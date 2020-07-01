CONNER, Joel David Joel David Conner, age 8, of Findlay passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Joel was born on September 19, 2011 in Bluffton to Brent and Brittany (Wheldon) Conner. He is survived by his parents; three sisters: Haidyn, Elsey, and Isabella; paternal grand- parents, Ed and Jeanne Conner of Findlay; maternal grandparents, David and Karen Wheldon of Spokane, WA; two uncles: Dalen (Tammy Wilson) Wheldon, and Mark Conner; aunt, Krystal (Dean) Recker; and numerous cousins and friends. Joel just finished second grade at Liberty-Benton School. He enjoyed video games, riding his bike, legos, nerf wars, playing sports (he was looking forward to soccer season and football), and playing with his sisters. He also loved watching college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joel was able to give the gift of tissue donation. Joel will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00-11:00am) prior to the 11:00am service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Benton Ridge. Burial will follow in Benton Ridge Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family for a scholarship fund to be established in Joel's name or to the church. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 1, 2020.