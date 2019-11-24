Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Mark FEARN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEARN, Joel Mark (Age 63) July 5, 1955 - November 11, 2019 Joel Mark Fearn, 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Friendship, Maine on November 11, 2019. He was born to Bill and Marge Fearn in The Dalles, OR, the youngest of three children. People were his passion. He loved his family and friends and made it a point to learn something about life from everyone he met. He especially enjoyed watching young people learn and grow. Joel was always interested in learning from those who were older and wiser. If you had time to share an idea with him, Joel was interested. Joel spent his early years in Spokane, WA then moved to Bellingham where earned a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from Western Washington University's Huxley College. In 1980 Joel traveled to Boston to represent his family at his sister Corri's wedding. One thing led to another and the east coast became his home. In Boston Joel worked restoring old furniture, taught at an environmental camp for 5th graders and then landed a job at Blueberry Cove summer camp in Maine. He enjoyed the kids at camp and the people in Maine so much, that he simply stayed. He made his home in Friendship and has served as the town clerk of Friendship for the last twenty years. Joel was loyal to both friends and family. He made it a priority to return to Spokane regularly to spend time with his family and a close-knit group of lifelong friends. For the past twenty years, the people of Friendship have been his family. It was clear to all who knew him that he deeply valued his community and appreciated the countless acts of kindness the people of Friendship shared with him over the years. There will be a celebration of his life at the Hahn Community Center in Friendship, ME on Friday November 29th starting at 11 AM. This spring there will be a celebration in Spokane for his friends and family there.

