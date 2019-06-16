SKIRVIN, Joel Olaf Joel Olaf Skirvin, born February 2, 1968 in Seattle, was adopted at two months, by Weldon Jean Skirvin, Elice Sandra Skirvin, and sister, Jennie Skirvin Brott. He attended Seattle schools and Woodinville High School, before entering the US Navy in 1986 and served two terms as a ship mechanic. He traveled to Japan and the South Pacific before returning to Seattle. At the beginning of his second tour he married Beth Larson and had a son, Zachary Skirvin. Joel studied Computer Science at Washington State University. After WSU, he worked many IT jobs, including Paychex Inc, Nintendo, Starbucks. He met Patrice Daley in 1998. In 2004, Joel and Patrice moved to Boise, ID so Joel could advance his career with Albertsons. In 2009, Joel had his second son, Shane Skirvin with Patrice. When IT was outsourced overseas, Joel trained as a truck driver and for the past ten years travelled the US delivering a variety of merchandise. They moved to Spokane WA to be closer to family in Oct 2009. Joel always had a love for animals, rock music and sports. As a child, he enjoyed camping, driving the Combine on a Family Farm in Oregon and traveling. As an adult, He had a passion for flying and was only a few hours away from receiving his pilot license. Joel is survived by his parents, Weldon Skirvin and Elice Swanson, sons Shane and Zachary Skirvin, his sister, Jennie Brott (Darryn Brott), life companion, Patrice Daley and many more friends and family. Joel was a man of peace and had the most calming effect on everyone around him. He was spontaneous and gentle. His two beautiful sons are a tribute to this wonderful man and will carry on his love forever. Joel left us too soon and leaves a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service is scheduled Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary