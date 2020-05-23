In Loving Memory KROUS, John A. June 21, 1956 May 7, 2020. John was born on June 21, 1956 to John W. Krous and Laura McClarin in Spokane, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Robert Krous, Delmer Krous, Marilyn Simmers, and Jim Krous; his children Lenaya Hogan, Brian Krous, and Lynette Woods; and his three grandchildren, Kobee, Kaylie, and James. John was an avid carpenter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending his free time sitting on his back porch with the ones he loved. There will be a private celebration of life for family and friends. You are invited to share your memories of John on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 23, 2020.