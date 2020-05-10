ENGLEKIRK, John Allan John Allan Englekirk, known to his family and friends as Allan, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 of complications related to Alzheimer's Disease at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, AZ. He was 73. Born February 22, 1947 in New Orleans, Allan was the third child of John Eugene and Fern Houp Englekirk. Moving to the Los Angeles area as a young boy, he became a Dodger fanforever! He earned his BA and MA from UCLA and then went on to be awarded his PhD in Spanish at the University of New Mexico. His education also included a year in Rio de Janeiro as a Fulbright scholar in the 1970s. A dedicated professor of Spanish and Portuguese for many years, he held faculty posts from 1979 to 1992 at the University of South Carolina and from 1992 to 2007 at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. His enthusiasm for inspiring his students as well as for teaching them the joy of learning a new language was unparalleled. His office door was always open to all. Known for his sense of humor that will never be forgotten, he was a life mentor to many of his students. Also, he strongly encouraged his Gonzaga students to make commitments to service to their community. In 2001, he was presented the Gonzaga University Service Learning Faculty of the Year Award. Always an adventurous traveler, which began at age 3 on a boat trip to France with his family, he loved to see new places. In 1997, he met Cathie Muell Mount, the love of his life who taught French and Spanish at the high school and college levels, while he was the director of Gonzaga's summer Spanish program in Cuernavaca, Mexico. The pair were long-time partners and eventually married. After they retired to Prescott in 2007, he and Cathie traveled abroad extensively, but he also became committed to being of service to his new community. He became a volunteer at the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, at the Prescott Public Library and as a Fremont House docent at Sharlot Hall Museum from 2009 until 2016. His keen interest in history led him to initiate writing with Cathie a Days Past series of four articles published in the Daily Courier in 2015 and 2016. This series highlighted the contributions of Mexican heritage residents in the development of Prescott. He also wrote about his experiences of continuing to volunteer in spite of his 2011 diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment in Pathways, a regional Alzheimer's Association publication in 2014. He explored the joy he experienced from learning about John C. Fremont, an early governor of the Arizona territory, and from guiding visitors at the museum. Although he had no children of his own, he dearly loved and inspired all his nieces and nephews to embark on great adventures themselves. Countless stories abound in the annals of the Englekirk family about Uncle Allan's capers and antics at family gatherings and on family outings -- whether in Spain, the Greek Isles or other far flung places. They will be the source of joyful memories for them in the years to come. Besides his wife, Cathie, he is survived by brother Bob Englekirk of Pacific Palisades, CA. (Natalie) and sister June Grade of Avon, IN. as well as six nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews, stepson Jon Mount of Chandler (Lauren), and two step-grandchildren, Sawyer and Easton Mount. The family is indebted to the dedicated friends and caregivers who watched over and cared for Allan for the past two and a half years. His gentlemanliness and humor led to steadfast relationships with those who cared for him at the Margaret T. Morris Center. The impact of his life will leave behind a series of ripples of joy and laughter that will reach the lives of many others. Cremation services are to be handled by ABC Cremations. A family celebration of his life will be held sometime in the months to come when it is safe for all to travel. Donations in Allan's memory can be made to the Margaret T. Morris Center, 878 Sunset Avenue, Prescott, Arizona 86305.



