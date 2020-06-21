YOUNG, John Allen April 5th 1933 June 9th 2020 Son of John Irving Young and Leona Fish-Young Al who was often referred to as the unofficial Mayor of Fish Trap Lake has gone fishing with the Big Guy. Al worked the farmlands around Oakesdale, Washington for two decades and was elected and served as Mayor of Oakesdale (1982 1985). The wake of Al's journey is wide, long and full of love from those he touched. Al's departure is preceded by two women he loved, Marlene and Carolyn, his brother Frank Young, sisters Helen McCord and Bessie Barnette. Al's true legacy is in those that he has left to carry on his wit, humor and wisdom. They are his brother Lisle Young, his children by birth, Jan Young of Aurora, CO, JoBeth Tuttle of Manzanita, OR, Dwight Young Lawrenceville, GA, Cally Merrifield of Graham, WA and their mother Lucile Abbott-Young-Baker. His children by marriage, the Watkins' - Barry, Scott Kali, the McNeil's - Debbie, Mike and Lori, two unofficial adopted kids Mike and Trudy Barker of Fishtrap Lake and his companion and love of the last eight years Darlene Kinney of Spokane, WA. Al is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grand-children (and counting) Pops, enjoy the best seat in the house for those 9ers, Yanks and Zag games, we all love you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store