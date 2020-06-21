ANZIVINO, John David (Age 54) John Anzivino passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Mira Mar Beach, Florida. He was born the son of Robert and Jean Anzivino on March 31, 1966 in Peterborough, England. His family immigrated to Northern California in 1978 and John graduated from Merced High School in 1984. When asked about his early achievements in life, John said he was most proud of earning his Eagle Scout award and becoming a U.S. Citizen in 1984. After high school John followed his family to Spokane, Washington. John graduated from Washington State University in December of 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. John moved back to California after college. He was able to put his criminal justice degree to work, getting a job at the Santa Monica Superior Court as a Data Analyst and then the Beverly Hills Municipal Court as a Systems Administrator. In 1993 John moved back to Spokane and went to work in the family automobile business, Globe Motors, in the Spokane Valley. John started his own car sales business, AutoSource Wholesale Group, in 2001 which he ran until 2012. In early 2018, John took a job opportunity with Insignia Automotive Group and moved to Madison, Georgia. He left Georgia in October of 2019 to become the Director of Aftersales at Step One Automotive Group in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. To his friends in Spokane he was known as "Spike". It was a nickname he got in high school and early college because his "spikey" short blond hair reminded people of either rocker Billy Idol or pro-football quarterback Jim McMahon. Spike was the type of person that when he entered the room, he was the life of the party! He had a sense of confidence and energy that made everyone want to hang out with him. He was great with jokes and made everyone laugh and smile. One of his friends in Georgia said, "Even though he was only in Madison for a short time, he was accepted into the community and probably could have run for mayor as a write in candidate. He had his own pew at the local church and his own seat reserved at Amici's." John is survived by his parents, Robert and Jean Anzivino (Spokane), his son, Taylor Anzivino (Spokane), his daughter, Mallory Anzivino (Seattle), his brother, Marcus Anzivino (Spokane), his nephew Christian Anzivino (Spokane) and his niece Khloe Anzivino (Spokane). A private memorial service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, John's children are asking that donations be made in their father's memory to the Boy Scouts of America Inland Northwest Council, 411 W Boy Scout Way, Spokane, WA, 99201 (www.nwscouts.org). Rest in peace, John, you will always hold a place in our hearts.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.