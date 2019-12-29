Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. LYNCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LYNCH, John B. 1938-2019 John B. Lynch, age 81, of Spokane, WA passed away on December 25th, 2019. Born August 1st, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to John B. Lynch Sr, and Gertrude M. Lynch (Paul). He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Kenneth, Fr. Antone (Jim) and Paul Lynch. He is survived by his wife Bobbi; brother Dennis and wife Pat; sister-in-law Marilyn; daughters Laurie, Lisa and husband Mike; and son Dennis and wife Tammi. As well as grandchildren; Cori, Connor, Trina, Amanda, Baylee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and many friends. John was a member of the United States Airforce continued by his 23 years of service with the Spokane Police Department, 1966-1989. John loved to golf, spend his winters in Palm Springs, California, and attend every sporting event his grandkids played in. John, also known as "The Johnster", was the most self-less man and had the ability to put a smile on anyone's face with an endless supply of witty jokes and countless puns. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Moore Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, followed by a reception. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. His family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their generosity, kindness, and their above and beyond efforts to support John and his family during the final stages. Online tributes at

