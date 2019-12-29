|
|
WILLIAMSON, John B. "Jack" John "Jack" B. Williamson, born July 9, 1929, raised in Highspire, Pennsylvania and passed away on December 18, 2019. He had joined the USAF in 1947, fell in love, then was married to his late wife Wilna K. Wooden for 67 years. Wilna was Jack's Georgia peach. They had six children together before his USAF retirement in 1967 in which he served 20 years. They had to move 19 times during those 20 years and had been stationed at our local FAFB. It was then Jack started to think about moving his family to Spokane and The Great Northwest after his retirement because of all the hunting and fishing which was Jack's passion. Both of which are no more than one hour away in any direction. Immediately upon settling in Spokane Jack went to work for The Washington Water Power Company in which he worked for over 20 years before retiring permanently. That is when Jack became busy doing what he loved. Being in the outdoors. The outdoors is where he felt closest to God Jack would say. Becoming actively involved at The Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, The Spokane Fish Hatchery and The Spokane Rifle Club. Jack became a certified Firearm Safety Instructor, Hunters Ed Instructor and he also achieved The Master Hunter Award. Jack said he didn't deserve that one and wished it were a Master Volunteer Award instead. He was always volunteering and teaching about the outdoors. Jack loved and always looked forward to the Bighorn Show. Annually he would have over well 100 fishing poles next to his lazyboy which he was preparing for the kids to use at the Bighorn shows fishing pond. Jack also was on call for the Road Kill Committee program which he started in the late 1980s. He would retrieve Deer, Elk and Moose that had been hit by vechiles on the road and take them to different local charities for food. Once Jack had a hand injury which broke his finger and he choose to have that finger set to permanently hold his hunting rifle. Such an honest and fair man who believed in Justice but not the Justice system. Voting is a privilege so make your vote count. Keep our Second Amendment alive because we have the right to keep and bear Arms, and shall not be infringed. Lead, follow or get out of the way. And all thieves should have their thumbs cut off. If this reads like Jack was a hard man he was but he did have a humorous side and liked to joke around. None of his six kids ended ever up in jail or did Jack just teach them to be smart enough not to get caught? Jack is out on his hunting trip of a lifetime right now, way up in a tall tree stand where he can see the mountains range for miles and miles. He has left behind his six children Shirley/Dale Szabo, Mary/Randy Nelson, Lorrie Pope, Michele/Curtis Williams, Harry/Jill Williamson and Ivy/Kenny Hopkins; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They will always feel his presence when they are enjoying the outdoors or just sitting around a campfire. Jack was a story teller and is a legend. Definitely one of a kind and true to the saying you can take the man out of the military but you cannot take the military out if the man. Unfortunately Jack missed going on The Veterans Honor Flight a deep regret in life that he wished he would of done when he was younger and healthier. His advice would be not to put this opportunity off if you're eligible to go then go. In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to The Inland Northwest Wildlife Council in honor of his name. A service for Jack's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and all will be asked to wear their best camo or hunter orange.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019