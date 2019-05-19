Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BREMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREMER, John Marion John Died peacefully at his home May 10, 2019. He was born February 16, 1932 in Lyndon, WA to Inez and John Bremer; where he grew up with his sisters Lois, Edith, Elizabeth, his twin sister Joanne, and his brother Edward. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and was sent to Fort Wolters AFB in Mineral Wells, TX where he met and married Marie, his wife of 63 years. After his discharge from the service, and a brief stay in Lyndon, WA, John and Marie moved to Spokane and together raised their five daughters Carol, Nancy, Patricia, Brenda and Judy. John's work life varied and finally settled down to the Dairy industry. He work for Behm's Valley Creamery for a number of years making some of the best ice cream around. After Behm's, he worked and retired from Commercial Creamery. John was a beloved family man who enjoyed the simpler things in life; traveling with his wife and five daughters; visiting nearly all the states west of the Mississippi. After retirement, John went on more adventures with Marie. Between travel, John enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, working in his wood shop and visiting with his extended family. He is preceded in death by Inez and John Bremer, his sister Joanne Larson, Elizabeth Bremer and his brother Edward Bremer. John is survived by his wife Marie and the rest of his loving family Carol and Dave Bowman, Nancy Bremer, Patricia Bremer, Brenda and Randy Oliver, Judy Bremer, Edith Kinsey, Lois Sutton, and a large group of of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Pines Mausoleum on June 1st at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please bring a written memory of John for a future scrap book.

