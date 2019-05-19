NELSON, John Carl, Sr. John "Ski" Nelson passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2019. He was born October 7th, 1931 to Harold and Melissa Nelson. He attended Lewis and Clark High School, class of 1950. He served in the United States Marine Corps aboard the Bon Homme Richard during the Korean War, serving three tours. He worked as a sales rep for Nabisco for thirty years. In August 1954, he married the love of his life, Lorene Mossuto. Together was the place they most loved to be. John was an avid snow skier and water skier. He loved spending time with family and friends at Mount Spokane and Liberty Lake. He is survived by his wife Lorene of 64 years, brother Richard Nelson, daughter Jennifer Nelson, son John Nelson Jr; grandchildren Torin Searson, Marjorie Kent, Nicholas Nelson, Derek Nelson, and great-granddaughter Blayne Nelson. Please join us for a celebration of John's life at Poole's Public House North, 12310 N. Ruby Rd., on Saturday, June 1st from 1-3pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019