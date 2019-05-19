Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Carl NELSON Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, John Carl, Sr. John "Ski" Nelson passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2019. He was born October 7th, 1931 to Harold and Melissa Nelson. He attended Lewis and Clark High School, class of 1950. He served in the United States Marine Corps aboard the Bon Homme Richard during the Korean War, serving three tours. He worked as a sales rep for Nabisco for thirty years. In August 1954, he married the love of his life, Lorene Mossuto. Together was the place they most loved to be. John was an avid snow skier and water skier. He loved spending time with family and friends at Mount Spokane and Liberty Lake. He is survived by his wife Lorene of 64 years, brother Richard Nelson, daughter Jennifer Nelson, son John Nelson Jr; grandchildren Torin Searson, Marjorie Kent, Nicholas Nelson, Derek Nelson, and great-granddaughter Blayne Nelson. Please join us for a celebration of John's life at Poole's Public House North, 12310 N. Ruby Rd., on Saturday, June 1st from 1-3pm.

NELSON, John Carl, Sr. John "Ski" Nelson passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2019. He was born October 7th, 1931 to Harold and Melissa Nelson. He attended Lewis and Clark High School, class of 1950. He served in the United States Marine Corps aboard the Bon Homme Richard during the Korean War, serving three tours. He worked as a sales rep for Nabisco for thirty years. In August 1954, he married the love of his life, Lorene Mossuto. Together was the place they most loved to be. John was an avid snow skier and water skier. He loved spending time with family and friends at Mount Spokane and Liberty Lake. He is survived by his wife Lorene of 64 years, brother Richard Nelson, daughter Jennifer Nelson, son John Nelson Jr; grandchildren Torin Searson, Marjorie Kent, Nicholas Nelson, Derek Nelson, and great-granddaughter Blayne Nelson. Please join us for a celebration of John's life at Poole's Public House North, 12310 N. Ruby Rd., on Saturday, June 1st from 1-3pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close