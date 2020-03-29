Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Carroll TINTINGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TINTINGER, John Carroll John Carroll Tintinger - known to many as Carroll, Ting or JC passed away March 21, 2020. He was a third-generation Montanan born March 13, 1928, in Cascade, Montana, to Beth and George Tintinger. Carroll had a life-long love affair with the automobile Fords in particular. He began selling Fords in 1950; owned a Ford dealership in Harlowton, Montana, in the '60s; and then continued selling Fords in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene through the '70s and '80s. He was an honest and gentle man and always told many stories of his life and adventures to anyone who would listen. He had a lot of stories too. And most of those stories involved an automobile. He could look at a hubcap alongside the road and tell you what model and year the car that lost it was. He was a tinkerer and always in the garage or outside "fixing" something whether it was new or old. He and his wife Doti began their adventures together in 1981 and eventually in retirement traveled the U.S. in their motorhome, ending up in southern Nevada or Arizona for the winter. He served in the Army Air Corps at the end of and after WWII . He was preceded in death by his parents Beth and George Tintinger; his son Dean; and his daughter Jean Kincaid. Left behind with memories now are his wife Doti; his children Julie Tintinger, Jay Tintinger (Ursula), Cindy Mundschenk (Dave), Jennifer Kysar (Fritz), and Chris Spiker (Wes); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake. Per his wishes, no services are planned. A gathering will be held this summer to share "Ting" stories. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020

