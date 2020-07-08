SONNELAND, John C. John Chapman Sonneland, age 64, died peacefully at home with family on June 19, 2020 just months after a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born July 4, 1955 in Chicago, IL to John and Holly Sonneland. His birth announcement declared "the firecracker has popped!" John arrived in Spokane, by way of Alabama and Moses Lake, at age two. He loved Spokane! He graduated from Ferris High School in 1973 where he was a member of the tennis team. At age 15 he attended Young Life Camp at Malibu and gave his heart to Jesus. Forever his life was changed. John fully dedicated himself to a passionate relationship with the Lord from that time forward. He attended Whitworth University graduating in 1978 with a degree in business. He met his wife Chris Watson Sonneland at Whitworth in January 1975. They were married June 19, 1976. John passed on the morning of their 44th anniversary. After working several years in public and private accounting, John's dream job, since age 15, was realized when he went into full-time ministry in 1990. He was on staff at two local churches prior to accepting the position as leader at Zion Spokane in 2010. He loved his Zion church family and counted it an honor and privilege to serve and inspire them. Anyone who knew him would describe him as a man fervent in prayer, worship, and the word with a burning desire for revival in our nation. John's greatest joy in life was his family. He and his wife Chris have seven wonderful children. He often bragged about the spouses that his children brought into the family. He counted himself blessed. He loved and adored his wife, children, children-in-love, and his 15 grand-children. A 16th grandchild was born just 11 days after his death. John is survived by his wife Chris, his children Kelly (Steve), Jesse (Allison), Amy (Robert), Carrie (Max), Victoria (Brad), Isaiah (Kenzie), and Johnny (Alysse) and his grandchildren - who affectionately called him Pop - Riley, Eleanor, Aubrey, Josiah, Peter, Hanley, Jocelyn, Eliza, Oliver, Evelyn, Nelle, Elliot, Anica, Harrison, Jacob, and Declan John. He is also survived by his sister Robin (Joe) and brothers Stewart (Patty) and Andy (Krisi) and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life honoring John will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 2pm at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Rd., Coeur D'Alene, ID. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Spokane or PAL Portable Academic Lapdesk.



