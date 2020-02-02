Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles FESSEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FESSEL, John Charles John Charles Fessel, born May 1st, 1963 in Chicago, IL, passed on January 30th, 2020 in Spokane, WA after a long battle with his illness. John was a self-taught man. He often would say that he stole occupations. He was a mechanic, electrician, steel manufacturer/ fitter/welder, erected/repaired cranes, crane inspector, drummer and more. If he didn't know how to do the task, he had the stride to learn. His latest joy was karaoke. John leaves many loving survivors behind. His wife Lori Fessel, his daughters: Misha Lee, Khrystyne Linville and Crystal Kirk, his son Chris Linville, as well as his grandchildren Josiah, Abbiegale and Keaton. He also leaves behind his brothers, Percy and Bert Johnson. Funeral Service with visitation will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th, 12:30pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA 99208. We would like to honor his memory by compiling songs that remind you of John the most. Please be prepared to leave the name/artist of the song that reminds you of this amazing man on his memorial page at

FESSEL, John Charles John Charles Fessel, born May 1st, 1963 in Chicago, IL, passed on January 30th, 2020 in Spokane, WA after a long battle with his illness. John was a self-taught man. He often would say that he stole occupations. He was a mechanic, electrician, steel manufacturer/ fitter/welder, erected/repaired cranes, crane inspector, drummer and more. If he didn't know how to do the task, he had the stride to learn. His latest joy was karaoke. John leaves many loving survivors behind. His wife Lori Fessel, his daughters: Misha Lee, Khrystyne Linville and Crystal Kirk, his son Chris Linville, as well as his grandchildren Josiah, Abbiegale and Keaton. He also leaves behind his brothers, Percy and Bert Johnson. Funeral Service with visitation will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th, 12:30pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA 99208. We would like to honor his memory by compiling songs that remind you of John the most. Please be prepared to leave the name/artist of the song that reminds you of this amazing man on his memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close