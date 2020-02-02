Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Claud BARRIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARRIER, John Claude (Age 89) John Barrier passed away in his sleep surrounded by family early January 28th, 2020. He was born in Arlington, Texas, 1930, to Claude and Gladys Barrier. From a young age, John had worked various jobs, and by the age of 16, he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After departing the Navy, he spent a considerable amount of time in North Dakota. From there he ventured around the United States in search of work and found himself in Washington. After many continued years of traveling, he settled down in Spokane where he started a construction company. He ran a string of businesses before retiring in the late 2000s. John spent his retirement working on new projects and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his perseverance, friendly nature, and willingness to help anyone in need. He believed everyone was deserving of a second chance, regardless of how many second chances they had had. He was a great man, a wonderful husband, and an even greater father. He is survived by his wife Quy; their children Charles, Johnathan, and Alexander; and his children John and Michelle. John Claude Barrier will be forever in our lives and our hearts. He is gone but will not be forgotten. Visitation will be held 9:00 am - 4:30 pm, February 7th at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, February 8th at Sacred Heart Parish.

