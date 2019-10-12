Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John COLBURN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLBURN, John (Age 80) On September 25th 2019, John Colburn husband and father passed away at age 80. John was born in Minneapolis MN. on August 31, 1938 to Katherine and Herbert Colburn. The family moved to the Bay Area of California where John grew up until he joined the Army. John graduated boot camp, trained and became a Tank Mechanic. He spent three years stationed in Germany when he changed services and joined the Air Force to be closer to his daughter in California. He served three years as a Airplane Mechanic. John was honorably discharged from the Air Force and moved to Spokane Wa where he met Julie Womack. They married in the early seventies and were Spokane residents for over 50 years. John worked for the Spokane Sheriffs department until he retired and became a Greens Keeper at the Sundance Golf Course to be close to his love of golf. After retirement, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with the Jackson Brown golf group. John and Julie enjoyed traveling and were very active in their church. John was preceded in death by his wife Julie, his father Herbert and mother Katherine. He is survived by his brother Herbert, daughter Kimberly, several grandchildern and nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held October 15th at Spokane VA Nursing Home, 222 E. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA at 2:30pm. Donations may be sent to SCRAPS.

