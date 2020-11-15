D'ABOY, John Emil (Age 84) May 29, 1936 - November 5, 2020 John D'Aboy was born in NY City, NY on May 29, 1936. He married Diana Rogier on June 7, 1958, and they were together until her passing in 2013. He was an Eagle Scout, an academician, an avid reader and lover of nature who hiked many trails in the Pacific Northwest, California, and B.C. Canada. He was an accomplished tennis player, a world traveler visiting all seven continents, a proud father and an unwavering supporter of his children's and grandchildren's activities. John received his BA in History and Political Science from Ottawa University, KS in 1958; a Master of Divinity from Berkeley Baptist Divinity School in Berkeley, CA in 1962; a MA in Guidance and Counseling from Fresno State College, CA in 1969; and a PhD in Education from Arizona State University in 1972. John and Diana moved to Spokane, WA in 1972, where he worked as an Associate Professor in the School of Education at Gonzaga Univ, Graduate Dept. of Counselor Ed until 1997. While at Gonzaga he helped train many school counselors, and Gonzaga awarded him Professor Emeritus status for his years of dedication. John continued to be an avid Zags fan until his passing. Family and friends will remember him as a well read, quiet, but opinionated man with a quick sense of humor; a keen observer who stayed true to his principles and beliefs throughout his life. While working as a Campus Minister in Fresno, CA in the 60's he marched with Martin Luther King in Montgomery, AL. He worked with Cesar Chavez unionizing farm workers in San Juaquin Valley, CA, and helped register voters in both CA and AL. He introduced many young people to the joys and rigors of back country hiking. He climbed Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, Mt. Whitney in The Sierra Nevada, and summited Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of 56 while traveling in Africa. John passed peacefully at Panorama City in Lacey, WA. He is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Per John's request, no memorial service will be held.



