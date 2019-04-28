Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. DODROE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DODROE, John D. (Age 65) John David (Dave) Dodroe passed peacefully April 21, 2019 in his home in Spokane. Dave was born September 14, 1953 in Portland, Oregon, son of Edward H. and Colleen M. Dodroe. Dave took courses for three years at Central Washington State College, enjoying most his classes in biology. To earn money for college, Dave worked summers in the concrete construction trade, building sidewalks, driveways, and curbing all over Spokane. Dave did not complete a degree in biology, instead working for most of his life in the concrete trade. As all who knew him will attest, Dave was as strong and tireless as an ox, always readily willing to help others with their work. He was known throughout the Spokane area construction industry as completely honest, and providing the best workmanship in town. Always a devout Catholic, in the 1990s Dave began spending winters in the mountains of Guatemala, working on numerous projects in and around Santa Catarina, Ixtahuacan. He met Father David Baronti there, and they became longtime friends. Over many years, Dave initiated many projects in Guatemala, obtained donations for, and then helped to build a small hydroelectric plant to provide electricity to Santa Catarina, a bakery and training center, a fish hatchery, make repairs on churches and chapels, and even work as a "powder monkey" using diesel fuel and fertilizer as an explosive to blast roadways in the high, mountainous country. He also came to learn the Mayan language, K'Iche', as well as Spanish, so he could better communicate with the people of Santa Catarina. He once quipped that he had been asked to be the godfather of so many children in Guatemala, he'd lost count. In 2013, Dave was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer, which would affect him the rest of his days. While this affected his thinking and slowed him down at times, it did not affect his spirit. To the very end, he was still making plans to help other people, including planning another trip to Guatemala for another project. Dave always put the needs of others ahead of his own, and never once sought recognition for the truly amazing number of good works he had accomplished. A kind, strong, and remarkable soul. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Colleen Dodroe, and sister, Maureen Graves. He is survived by his brothers, Don, Steve (Beate), and Paul (Maureen); his sister, Correen (Brian) Castaldi; and nieces and nephews, Sara, Kirsten, Nicholas, Marcus, Kate, and Emma. A Rosary will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 a.m., followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane. Committal will take place afterward at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Charles Catholic School.

DODROE, John D. (Age 65) John David (Dave) Dodroe passed peacefully April 21, 2019 in his home in Spokane. Dave was born September 14, 1953 in Portland, Oregon, son of Edward H. and Colleen M. Dodroe. Dave took courses for three years at Central Washington State College, enjoying most his classes in biology. To earn money for college, Dave worked summers in the concrete construction trade, building sidewalks, driveways, and curbing all over Spokane. Dave did not complete a degree in biology, instead working for most of his life in the concrete trade. As all who knew him will attest, Dave was as strong and tireless as an ox, always readily willing to help others with their work. He was known throughout the Spokane area construction industry as completely honest, and providing the best workmanship in town. Always a devout Catholic, in the 1990s Dave began spending winters in the mountains of Guatemala, working on numerous projects in and around Santa Catarina, Ixtahuacan. He met Father David Baronti there, and they became longtime friends. Over many years, Dave initiated many projects in Guatemala, obtained donations for, and then helped to build a small hydroelectric plant to provide electricity to Santa Catarina, a bakery and training center, a fish hatchery, make repairs on churches and chapels, and even work as a "powder monkey" using diesel fuel and fertilizer as an explosive to blast roadways in the high, mountainous country. He also came to learn the Mayan language, K'Iche', as well as Spanish, so he could better communicate with the people of Santa Catarina. He once quipped that he had been asked to be the godfather of so many children in Guatemala, he'd lost count. In 2013, Dave was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer, which would affect him the rest of his days. While this affected his thinking and slowed him down at times, it did not affect his spirit. To the very end, he was still making plans to help other people, including planning another trip to Guatemala for another project. Dave always put the needs of others ahead of his own, and never once sought recognition for the truly amazing number of good works he had accomplished. A kind, strong, and remarkable soul. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Colleen Dodroe, and sister, Maureen Graves. He is survived by his brothers, Don, Steve (Beate), and Paul (Maureen); his sister, Correen (Brian) Castaldi; and nieces and nephews, Sara, Kirsten, Nicholas, Marcus, Kate, and Emma. A Rosary will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 a.m., followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane. Committal will take place afterward at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Charles Catholic School. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close