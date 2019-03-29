GIMBEL, John Daubney (Age 64) John was the Timex that just kept ticking. Unfortunately, even the best eventually wears out. His perseverance was a testament to all who knew him. John found complete joy in his last few days with his friends and family as he prepared to go on to the ultimate adventure with his Lord. John considered raising his children, Hope and Daniel, his biggest accomplishment. He was also a committed husband to Julie, and friend. John's love for the outdoors and commitment to the environment began as he was earning his Eagle Scout. He enjoyed his work as a wildlife biologist before pursuing a career as an audiologist. He enjoyed working with his clients, and volunteering as part of the Inland Empire Maxillofacial Team. He looked forward to his birding trips with his best friend, Dave Wagner. John is survived by his wife, Julie Fisher Gimbel (of Spokane); their children, Hope Elizabeth (of Denver) and Daniel Franklin (of Spokane); his sister, Katherine Joan Gimbel and nephew, Robert John Gimbel (of Massachusetts). He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Joan Daubney and Frances Xavier Gimbel. Please join his family in a service of remembrance on Monday, April 1st at 4:00pm at Fowler United Methodist Church in Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2019