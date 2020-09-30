BAXTER, John Dennis John Dennis Baxter died Wednesday September 23rd, 2020 in Spokane, WA. John was born March 28th, 1939, in Detroit, MI, the son of Clyde and Dolly Baxter. He then moved to California, joined the Navy where he met his wife Marcella Baxter (who passed in 2005). John and Marcella as well as their three boys John, Mark (who both preceded him in death), and Brian moved up to Spokane, WA. In Spokane, John worked and would retire from Broadview Dairy Company. John was well known for his daily eight-mile walks through Spokane Valley, and his love for playing racket ball. He was a hard worker and was loved by his family. John was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his brother Don (Pat), son Brian (Monique), four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. There will be a gathering at Millwood Park, 9205 E. Frederick Ave., Spokane, WA 99206 on October 3rd, 2020, at noon.



