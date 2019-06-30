Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. ARTHUR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARTHUR, John E. (Age 91) John E. Arthur passed away June 26, 2019 in the Spokane Valley. He was born February 21, 1928 to Robert and Bea Arthur, who have preceded him in death along with his sister Grace Smith. He was a lifelong resident of Spokane and the valley. He grew up on Spokane's north side and graduated from John Rogers High School in January 1947. John was employed by International Harvester Co. from 1947 to 1950 in the parts department, then worked for Barton Auto Oldsmobile Co. in the parts department for five years, until 1955. He was then employed by Washington Water Power Co. (now Avista) in the stores department, and with many years as the receiving clerk, retired in 1988. He worked for them over 32 years. Also, he was a member of the Co. Trailblazers. John and Colleen (Stutzman) married in June 1948 and together they built the house they have resided in since 1948 in the Spokane Valley, for 71 years! They enjoyed square dancing from the late 50's to the early 70's with local clubs and traveling to clubs around the state. He was very proud of his wife, family and home, loved to tell a good joke and enjoyed making people laugh. Survivors include his beloved wife Colleen; son Mike and wife Cheryl Arthur of Chewelah, WA; granddaughter Lorraine Arthur Robinson and husband Scott; great-grandkids Alexia, Kira, and Charlie Robinson; sister-in-law Shirley Stearns; nephew Steve Smith and wife Barbara; cousin Peggy Kraft; and many other cousins and friends. At John's request, no memorial service is scheduled.

