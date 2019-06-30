HOLMES, John E. (Age 75) John was born in Rome, NY on October 27, 1943 to George and Edwina (Jessup) Holmes. He passed at home in Zephyrhills, FL. on March 10, 2019. John served in the Air Force for 22 years as a crew chief and mechanic on B-52s and KC-135s. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Innerlake/Lakeland Village for 20 years. In 2000, he and his wife moved to Florida where they enjoyed many cruises, but most of all John loved riding his Can Am Spyder. He helped to start a bike club at the Zephyrhills VFW where he was active. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sally, two sons, John of Spokane and James of Airway Heights. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, of Airway Heights, and Vanessa of Spokane, andt two brothers, George of Avon Park, FL, and Peter of Rome, NY, and one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson on the way. Services will be held at the VA Cemetery in Medical Lake on July 3rd at 2:15pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019