KAMINSKI, John Edward (Age 50) John Edward Kaminski, born in Chester, PA on November 29, 1968, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 25, 2019. He grew up in Spokane, WA where he graduated from Rodgers High School. He then went on to get his Bachelors in Business at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA and a Masters in Finance from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL. While at college, he met the love of his life, Amanda Sloan, and together they traveled the US with their jobs, going from PA, FL, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and finally ending up in Tucson, AZ where he worked at Raytheon in International Supply Chain. John lived with Amanda in SaddleBrooke Ranch, where their neighbors have become like family. John and Amanda also have a home in Fiji where they loved to escape to. John will always be remembered for his love of giving parties, his generosity, and his overall ability to build or fix anything. John leaves behind his wife Amanda; his parents John and Kris; sister Katie (Frank) Cordova; and brother Mike (Robin); a niece, and numerous nephews, along with many other loving family members. John's funeral service will be held at the Athena Christian Church on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Athena, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 12-2 pm at the Ranch House at Saddlebrooke Ranch located at 31143 S. Amenity Dr., Oracle, AZ. Arrangements are under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019