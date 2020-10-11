BARRETT, John Eugene (Age 92) John Eugene Barrett, 92, of Coeur d'Alene passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hospice House of North Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents Agnes, Clarence and George Huck (stepfather); his brother Clarence; two children, Tommy and Teresa; and one great-grandchild, Jackson. He was born October 10, 1927 in Buffalo Gap, South Dakota. He moved to Coeur d'Alene in 1944 and married Eleanor Chariton in 1948, they had five children. He traveled the world in the Merchant Marines. He was a brick mason and his work can be seen all over Idaho, Montana, and Washington. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 12 years. He was an avid rockhound, he enjoyed hunting fishing, and the outdoors. John lived in Dalton Gardens for many years and once the kids were raised, he built his dream home on Rathdrum Mountain. He had his own sawmill, sold lumber to local mills, and truly enjoyed working with wood. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Barrett, three children: Ronald Barrett (Trudy); Cheryl Scates (David); and Timothy Barrett; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice House of North Idaho, Creekside Inn Memory Care Community, and North Star Retirement Community for their quality care. Arrangements are being handled by Yates Funeral Home, there will be no service. Donations in memory of John can be made to Hospice House of North Idaho.



