DeVolve John Francis John passed away September 27, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. John worked for Spokane Public Schools for about 45 years. He served his country in the Army both active and reserves and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. John's one true passion was fishing. Rain or shine he enjoyed every kind there was! He also loved deeply. If you were loved by John, you knew it and were very blessed. John is survived by his wife, Anita DeVolve, his brothers, Dennis and Chuck. His children, Barbara, David, Jim, Allen, Priscilla, Orvella, Charlene and Laura. John had many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. "Although the tears fell, and I couldn't see; I knew you were going home and finally free" Love, Barbara Anne Funeral Services will be held October 24th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spokane Christian Center, 8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd., Spokane, WA 99217.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
