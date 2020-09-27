1/1
John Felix SZPREJDA
SZPREJDA, John (Age 82) John Felix Szprejda, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on September 21, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1937 in Maple Grove, Wisconsin and came to Washington in 1957. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemarie Szprejda. Also, his children Gary Szprejda, Stacy (Rich) Lubinski, Steve (Tricia) Szprejda, Sue Szprejda, Teresa (Kurt) James, Julie (Verne) Griffis, Jeff (Leslie) Gilbreth, Jona Allen (deceased), and Tim Gilbreth (deceased). Along with 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. For those wishing to honor John's memory, there will be a Rosary at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 708 E. Lake Street, Medical Lake, WA on October 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Afterwards, there will be a private family graveside service. May he rest in peace in God's hands.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
