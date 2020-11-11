LARSON, John Ferrin 1950 - 2020 On Friday November 6, 2020 John Ferrin Larson completed his mortal journey and returned home to his Father in Heaven. After suffering a heart attack a week prior, he passed away surrounded by loved ones. Born March 3, 1950 in Edmonton, Alberta to loving parents Burns and Lois Larson, John was 70 years old at the time of his passing. John grew up in Cardston, Alberta. He was the oldest of five children. He loved snow skiing and waterskiing. He excelled in school and was the first recipient of the Willard Brooks Math Award at Cardston High. He was an accomplished clarinet player and performed with his high school band at World Expo '67 in Montreal, Quebec. At just 15 years old, John met the love of his life, Susan Ady. After an eight-year courtship, most of it long distance, John married his sweetheart in the Cardston LDS Temple in 1973. John and Sue enjoyed many busy years together raising seven children. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John served in many church callings over the years, including a two-year, French-speaking mission in Quebec, Canada. At a very young age, John developed a love of medicine, a passion he learned from his dad. He was excited to follow in his father's footsteps and serve the community as a medical doctor. He graduated from medical school at the University of Alberta, followed by an internship at Royal Alexander Hospital, and then he spent four years doing a surgical residency at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. In 1982, the Larson family moved to Spokane Valley, Washington where John opened his own general surgery practice. Some of his favorite years were practicing medicine. John loved being in the operating room. Performing surgery was exciting to him. He loved being able to help people. He kept a doctor's bag at his house, as he was regularly called to help friends and neighbors who were sick or injured. John was a kind man with a quiet demeanor. His patients appreciated his friendly bedside manner. When John could no longer practice medicine due to his own health challenges, he continued his education earning a Master of Health Policy and Administration in 2006. For nearly 30 years, John battled a rare, debilitating disease known as Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). His health issues prevented him from doing many of the things he loved. The Larson family takes comfort knowing John is now relieved of physical pain and suffering and we look forward to the glorious day when we will be reunited as an eternal family. John is survived by his mother Lois Gibb Larson (98); his siblings Robert (Dianne) Larson, Joanne (Randy) Ellis, Lori (Drew) Morrison, Barbara Bartram; his eternal companion of 47 years Susan Ady Larson; their seven children, Katie (Kurt) Brown, Kim (Vinnie) Massey, Kristi (Logan) Woolley, Jonnie Larson, Amanda Larson, Derek (Darcy) Larson, Ashley (Adam) Ingersoll; and 18 grandchildren. The viewing and funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bowdish building 4014 S. Bowdish Road, Spokane Valley. The viewing will be from 11:30-12:30pm and the funeral will follow at 1pm. After the funeral, John will be laid to rest at the Chester Community Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store