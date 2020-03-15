YORK, John Frederick "Fred" (Age 83) Born in Corvallis, OR, Fred was the second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York. He was a man of many talents, known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and through his lifelong passion of racing horses. A true gypsy at heart, he lived and worked all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, WA. After battling cancer and Parkinson's Disease, he died on February 22nd with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years Lois Ann; four sons, Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey York; 13 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids; brothers Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Clifford; and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry. A celebration of life will be held August 1st at the George York Family Reunion in Central Oregon.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020