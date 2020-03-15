Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frederick "Fred" YORK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YORK, John Frederick "Fred" (Age 83) Born in Corvallis, OR, Fred was the second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York. He was a man of many talents, known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and through his lifelong passion of racing horses. A true gypsy at heart, he lived and worked all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, WA. After battling cancer and Parkinson's Disease, he died on February 22nd with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years Lois Ann; four sons, Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey York; 13 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids; brothers Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Clifford; and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry. A celebration of life will be held August 1st at the George York Family Reunion in Central Oregon.

YORK, John Frederick "Fred" (Age 83) Born in Corvallis, OR, Fred was the second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York. He was a man of many talents, known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and through his lifelong passion of racing horses. A true gypsy at heart, he lived and worked all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, WA. After battling cancer and Parkinson's Disease, he died on February 22nd with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years Lois Ann; four sons, Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey York; 13 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids; brothers Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Clifford; and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry. A celebration of life will be held August 1st at the George York Family Reunion in Central Oregon. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close