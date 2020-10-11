BERNHARDT, John Gilbert Jr. "Jack" (Age 58) Jack passed away of cancer on October 6, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Jack was born in St. Helens, OR to John Gilbert Bernhardt and Mary Georgine Bernhardt (Booth) on January 12,1962. He went to Mead High School in Spokane and graduated from St. Helens High School. He worked at John's ARCO in St. Helens and The El Sombrero in Spokane. Jack was outgoing, had good sense of humor, cared for his friends and family and loved his dogs. Jack is survived by his parents John Bernhardt and Mary Booth; and his siblings Julie Marsh, Jim Bernhardt and Joe Bernhardt. There was a celebration of life gathering of family and friends.



