1/2
John Gilbert "Jack" BERNHARDT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERNHARDT, John Gilbert Jr. "Jack" (Age 58) Jack passed away of cancer on October 6, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Jack was born in St. Helens, OR to John Gilbert Bernhardt and Mary Georgine Bernhardt (Booth) on January 12,1962. He went to Mead High School in Spokane and graduated from St. Helens High School. He worked at John's ARCO in St. Helens and The El Sombrero in Spokane. Jack was outgoing, had good sense of humor, cared for his friends and family and loved his dogs. Jack is survived by his parents John Bernhardt and Mary Booth; and his siblings Julie Marsh, Jim Bernhardt and Joe Bernhardt. There was a celebration of life gathering of family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved