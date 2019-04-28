Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GRAVES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRAVES, John John Graves, 63 passed away on April 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. John was born at Shepherd AFB Texas to William and Evelyn Graves and was the oldest of four children. After two years in the Air Force, John returned to Spokane and began working at Lakeland Village as a Physical Therapy Aide. John was preceded in death by his father, William. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn, his three children, Jason, Amanda, and Ashley, his brother, David, his sisters, Anne and Amy, and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 625 C St., Cheney, WA 99004 at 12:00 pm, followed by a reception at the Wren Pierson Multipurpose Room in Cheney at 1:00 pm. Flowers can be ordered through Appleway Florist and Greenhouse, and donations can be made to the John Graves Memorial Fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

GRAVES, John John Graves, 63 passed away on April 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. John was born at Shepherd AFB Texas to William and Evelyn Graves and was the oldest of four children. After two years in the Air Force, John returned to Spokane and began working at Lakeland Village as a Physical Therapy Aide. John was preceded in death by his father, William. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn, his three children, Jason, Amanda, and Ashley, his brother, David, his sisters, Anne and Amy, and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 625 C St., Cheney, WA 99004 at 12:00 pm, followed by a reception at the Wren Pierson Multipurpose Room in Cheney at 1:00 pm. Flowers can be ordered through Appleway Florist and Greenhouse, and donations can be made to the John Graves Memorial Fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close