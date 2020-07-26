ROECKER, John H. (Age 85) It is with sadness that we share the passing of our father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and friend on April 27, 2020. John was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on August 1, 1934 to Christian and Evangeline (Piche) Roecker. He grew up in Iron Mountain, where he met Gina Casanova, they were married on August 27, 1955. He then completed his studies in physics at the University of Illinois in 1957. While at the U of I, he worked on our nations' first computer. After a short active duty tour in the U.S. Army as a Captain, he and Gina together with their first child, moved to Southern California. There, John worked for the Atomics International Division of North American Aviation. In 1977 John and Gina moved to Richland Washington where John became the Director of Research and Engineering, and Waste Management for Rockwell Hanford Operations. They later moved to Boulder Colorado in 1987 where he continued to work for Rockwell at Rocky Flats. In 1990, they moved back to Richland where he worked for Westinghouse Hanford before retiring in 1992. Having been able to retire at an early age, John continued to do consulting work for various companies and was honored with being in the National Academy of Science which allowed him to advise our National government on Nuclear Energy. Upon retiring, John and Gina moved to Colbert Washington. He subsequently became active in church activities at St Joseph Catholic Church in Colbert and the Knights of Columbus where he had served as a Grand Knight for two years. He continued until his health would not allow it. For those fortunate enough to know him, he was known for his extreme intelligence, wittiness, and caring personality. He was never boastful about his intellect and always had a positive attitude. He was always a committed father and friend. His faith in God guided him through his recovery of a traumatic brain injury in 2003 and then later as he navigated through the advancing stages of Parkinson's Disease. He and Gina enjoyed many years traveling. He was always interested in trains, photography and computers. He had his own darkroom and built his own computer. John was preceded in death by his wife Gina, parents, brother (William), and sister (Catherine). He and Gina raised three daughters and a son. Peggy (Dennis) DeSilva of San Clemente California, MaryBeth Miller of Spokane Washington, Cathy (Jon) Schwartz of Spokane Washington and Patrick (Jennifer) Roecker of Trabuco Canyon California. John had eight grandchildren-Allison Lindsley, Darren DeSilva, Kaitlin Sullivan, Jennifer and Eric Schwartz, and Ryan, Adam, and Luke Roecker. He was additionally blessed with four great-grand-children, Dean, Arlo, and Hank Lindsley, Bowie Sullivan and soon to arrive baby Lindsley. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3720 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, WA. Due to restrictions, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. John will be missed by all those who loved him. He will remain in our hearts forever, as he reunites with Gina, and his journey continues into eternal life with our Lord Jesus. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
