Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harley HODGES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HODGES, John Harley June 11, 1930 - January 13, 2020 Spokane, WA John Harley Hodges, 89, of Spokane, WA peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 surroun-ded by his family. Devoted and loving father, brother, grandfather, great grand-father, uncle and friend, John was born on June 11, 1930 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frank Hodges and Marybelle Grosch. He spent his childhood growing up with his brother, Walter and two sisters, Margaret, (deceased,) and Helen, (deceased,) in Dalton, GA. He attended high school in South Bend, IN before enlisting in the US Air Force. He proudly served during the

HODGES, John Harley June 11, 1930 - January 13, 2020 Spokane, WA John Harley Hodges, 89, of Spokane, WA peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 surroun-ded by his family. Devoted and loving father, brother, grandfather, great grand-father, uncle and friend, John was born on June 11, 1930 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frank Hodges and Marybelle Grosch. He spent his childhood growing up with his brother, Walter and two sisters, Margaret, (deceased,) and Helen, (deceased,) in Dalton, GA. He attended high school in South Bend, IN before enlisting in the US Air Force. He proudly served during the Korean War as a medic stationed in Japan and at Fort George Wright in Spokane, WA. Shortly after being honorably discharged John met the love of his life, Ramona Delores Skeffington while on a blind date. They were married on July 24, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, Spokane, WA where they settled and raised six children. An ambitious and dedicated worker John began his career at the food brokerage firm of H.P. Christy Company, Spokane, WA. A testament to John's talent and rigor he advanced in the company to become partner before retiring in 1989. John was a gifted sales rep and continued to do consulting for friends in his field after retiring most notably for Costco Co. A natural athlete John loved all sports. As a newlywed, he enjoyed playing softball and later developed a passion for golf. He encouraged his kids to play sports and when it was discovered that his children had talents in track he signed them up for Spokane Kiwanis AAU and devoted his and Mona's summers to track and field events throughout the Northwest and into Canada. John's joy for seeing his children, and later, grandchildren, compete athletically was awesome and he never tired of cheering on any athlete or team he was devoted to. His overwhelming love for GU Basketball was legendary when, well into his 80s, he'd throw on a blue wig and join the younger fans cheering in the stands for his beloved Zags. All college athletics and non-professional sports inspired him. John was often seen wearing his GU or Notre Dame Fighting Irish sweatshirt and the GU flag was flown at his house every day the Zags played. Inspiring to all who knew him, John was a beacon of love and joy especially when it came to children. With a heart, bigger than Santa's he would light up whenever he saw his kids and grandkids. He volunteered as a Sunday school teacher at Assumption Parish where he inspired and instructed his young students who he called his, "baby tribe." John was also actively involved with fund raising for the Knights of Columbus where you'd find him on Sunday mornings with his buddies flipping pancakes for pancake feeds or serving food to less fortunate neighbors during the holidays at St. Charles Church. John and Mona enjoyed travel especially to Ireland and Hawaii. Many vacations were spent fishing in the Puget Sound with friends and later John would enjoy hours gazing out into the Strait of Juan de Fuca watching for whales from a beach chair on San Juan Island where he'd frequently go with his kids. He loved all nature and thought the Pacific Northwest, especially Spokane, was "the most beautiful place in the world." John was a good friend and a modest, humble, generous soul. He was a devout Catholic who would do anything he could to help others. He was an inspiration to his family and all who knew him, with the brightest beaming smile that he never shied from sharing. He lost his beloved Ramona to cancer in 2006 and is survived by his son John Harley Hodges, Jr. and husband John Mosher, Seattle WA, James Joseph Hodges, New York, New York, Jeffrey Jude Hodges, and wife Susanne, Spokane, Mary Elizabeth Hodges and husband Mark Fanslow, Spokane, Kevin Lawrence Hodges and wife Sara, Spokane, and Ann Marie and husband John McVicker, Spokane. His treasured grandchildren were the blessing of his life and nothing made him happier than times he spent holding the babies or laughing and singing with the kids. The holidays were especially joyful times when he could gather everyone together to spend time with him. The jewels of his heart, his grandchildren, who survive him are: Amy Christel Chambers, Erika Hodges, Olivia Meyers, Ryan Hodges, Alicia Meyers, Owen Hodges, and the twins, Vanessa and Victoria McVicker. In 2016, John was blessed with the first of two great-grandchildren, Patrick Harley Chambers, to Amy and Skip Chambers, Portland, OR. In 2019, Amy and Skip welcomed their second son, Felix James Chambers. Great-Grandpa was overjoyed spending time with them and all the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to one of the many charities John supported: Poor Clare Nuns, Monastery of St. Clare, Society of the Little Flower, National Shrine of St. Jude, The Society of the Atonement (Franciscan Friars), Priests of the Sacred Heart, Sisters of Charity of Our Lady Mother, of the Church, St. Joseph's Indian School, Shiners Hospital, V.F.W., UNICEF, Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, and Sierra Club. A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, January 23rd at 7:00 pm at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 am at Assumption followed by Lunch Reception at Assumption Hall followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall Street, Spokane, WA. 99216. Visit John's memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close