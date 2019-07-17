Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph CLOSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLOSE, John Joseph (Age 72) John Joseph Close, died peacefully in Spokane Valley, WA, of kidney cancer on July 14, 2019. He was born July 22, 1946, in Seattle, WA. The youngest of two children of Patricia LeCain and John Henry Close. He attended Seattle Preparatory High School and St. Martin's High School in Olympia, WA. John's parents both died when he was 16. Therefore, he appreciated his circle of friends and honed his own maturity at an early age. In high school, he worked summers on his grandfather's King Crab fishing boat in Alaska, earning enough one year to pay for his entire year of tuition, his spending money, and a car! After two years at Seattle University, John joined the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild AFB. At that time, he married Donna Mae Thompson. They had a son, John Matthew Close. After they divorced, John married Pamela Mecklenberg, and he became the step-father to Lori D'Andrea and Kari Tarbert Leland. John finished his undergraduate degree at Eastern Washington College, while working full-time as an insurance representative. Subsequently, John began a long career as a pharmaceutical representative, first with Hoechst-Roussel and finally retiring from Merck Pharmaceutical. As a knowledgeable and charismatic representative, John was widely known and respected in his field. Because of his warm and witty personality, John cultivated friends easily. John was an avid reader, and with his wife he enjoyed travel with friends, cruises, and entertaining every summer at their lakeshore home in Windy on Coeur d'Alene. John was extremely proud of having built his lake home. In 2017, John's wife Pamela died, and he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He divided his next months between his son's home on Bainbridge Island, enjoying three of his grandsons, Matthew, Samuel, and Timothy, and his sister's home in Palo Alto, California, visiting his niece (Bridget Bradley Gray) and his nephew, Brendan Bradley. He returned to Spokane, and began living at Colonial Court Senior Home, close to his step-daughter, Kari and his two grandchildren, Colin and Gabriella. His grown granddaughter, Madison, the daughter of Lori D'Andrea, visited him often, as did many friends. Throughout his life, John enjoyed socializing and story-telling, and entertained with generosity and care. All who knew John Close will miss his love and warmth, his wit and entertaining stories. He leaves behind his sister, Shannon Close Griscom, his son John, his daughter-in-law Outi Close, his two step-daughters, Lori D'Andrea, Kari Tarbert Leland and his six grandchildren: Maddie, Matthew Sam, Tim, Collin and Gabriella. Please join his family and friends to celebrate his life this Saturday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Unity Spiritual Center of Spokane, 2900 S. Bernard, Spokane, WA 99203. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the scholarship fund of the Kiwanis Club of Spokane.

