SCHNEIDER, John Joseph "Jack" March 31, 1939 - March 16, 2020 Jack died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80 (just short of his 81st birthday). He was born in Chattaroy, Washington, on March 31, 1939, to John and Olga Schneider as the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1957, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Linda. They were married for 63 years, raising a family together while traveling the world. He enlisted in the Navy in 1957, served in Vietnam, and retired in 1976 having achieved the rank of Master Chief Personnelman. Following his Naval service, Jack worked for the Opportunity Post Office for 30 years before retiring a second time. Travel was a large part of his and Linda's life, both in the Navy and in retirement. They especially enjoyed cruises and pilgrimages, sponsored by their church, to important religious sites. He loved his family, farming, mowing his lawn, cheering on his children and grandchildren, the Seahawks, Cougars and Zags. Jack and Linda were active members of St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church for the past 43 years. He was a greeter who had a special talent of warmly welcoming each person by name. Jack served on many committees, and was always at the ready to help anyone in need. Jack had your back, whether family or friend. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy, in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his siblings, Bob (Shirley), Helen and Clare; his children, Debbie (Jeff), John (Brenda), Lori, Jeff; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and was proud of all of them. Jack Schneider was our husband, father, Grandpa, Grandpa Jack, GG-Pa, Ta-PaPa, and he was our hero and friend. He will be missed each day, yet eternally loved by all. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held and announced at a future date. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Spokane and Cancer Care Northwest to whom we owe a great deal of thanks, or St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church Building Fund. Online tributes at

