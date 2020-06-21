ZAPPONE, John J., III "Joe" On Thursday, June 18 2020, John Joseph Zappone III, better known as Joe, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father to four children, and successful business owner. Joe was born on January 22, 1945 in Lewistown, Montana to Jack and Lucille (Naylor) Zappone. Shortly thereafter, his family relocated to Spokane and settled into the Mission Park neighborhood. Joe attended Saint Aloysius Grade School and Gonzaga Preparatory School, where he helped the Bullpups win a city title in football in 1962 while narrowly missing setting the record for touchdowns scored. He later attended Gonzaga University, receiving a degree in business administration. In 1969, Joe founded Zappone Manufacturing. With hard work and ingenuity, he designed an aluminum roofing shingle that was easy to install and wouldn't leak. In the late '70s, Joe began making copper shingles, which became a life-long passion. His company continues to manufacture copper and aluminum roofing shingles to this day. His roofing systems are installed on Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum and many churches, residences, and commercial buildings in the Spokane area and throughout the world. His permanent roofs will last for centuries. In his younger years, Joe loved to hunt elk in the Blue Mountains and play handball at the Spokane Club. After starting a family, Joe spent his weekends teaching his children to ski and enjoy the outdoors. Joe also enjoyed a good scotch and watching Notre Dame Football and Gonzaga Basketball. Joe's generosity knew no bounds. He lived for helping others and was a great friend. If you needed help, you could always count on Joe. He loved the holidays because it meant he could make them magical for others. At Thanksgiving, he would pass out turkeys and hams, and, during Christmas, he always had sugar plums ready to give away. With Bing Crosby and Dean Martin Christmas songs playing around the clock in his home, Joe's holiday celebrations were always an event that lasted weeks and brought smiles and joy to all those around him. Joe was most proud of his four surviving children, whom he raised and mentored along with his surviving wife, Lynda Sue. Joe never missed an opportunity to say how much he loved his children and grandchildren, and his family will forever be proud of his strength, passion, and love. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jack, his mother, Lucille, and his sister Bette. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, his four children, John (Jack), Jeff, Jenny, and Jaime, his sisters Jeanne, Marceen, Peggy, Cindy, and Julie, and eight grandchildren. A Vigil service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am, both at St. Aloysius Church. The Zappone family asks that all guests of Joe's services understand there are COVID restrictions, and attendance may be limited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. The Zappone family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Touchmark of South Hill, specifically the caregivers and staff of Devonshire.



