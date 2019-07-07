KARAS, John December 2, 1941 - July 1, 2019 Our dad, John Karas, passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on July 1, 2019. He was born in Wenatchee, Washington on December 2, 1941 to Haralampos Constantinos Karales (Harry Karas) and Helen Brown. He graduated from Soap Lake High School in 1960 and received a full track scholarship to Central Washington University. He was an amazing javelin thrower, setting several records and traveling to Nationals three years in a row. Dad graduated with a degree in Education and shortly thereafter returned to CWU to obtain a Master of Education majoring in Administration. He had a long and successful 32-year career in Education which included serving as the President of the Junior High Middle School Principal's Association in 1986. Sports were very important to dad and he played a significant role in the construction of the original Granger High School Track and the current Toppenish High School Track. After retirement, he coached Track and Field for White Pass High School where he led 18 kids to individual state championships. He also had a true love for animals and would carry around bags of treats with him in case a neighbor dog or cat decided to come for a visit. He is survived by his son, Brandon Karas (Ramona) of Nampa, Idaho, his daughter, Tonya Kobluk (Justin) of Spokane, WA, four grand-children; Shelby (Tanner), Wiley, Joshua and Quinn and one great-grandchild; Leighton. He is also survived by his brother Frank Karas of Moses Lake, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Harry Jr, Gus and Tom. Graveside services will be held in Soap Lake, WA to be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence to John's family and to check on updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019