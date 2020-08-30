1/3
John Kiece "Jack" EACHO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EACHO, John Kiece "Jack" Born March 30, 1926 Passed away on August 22, 2020 at Spokane, Washington, fol-lowing 94 years of a good life. He is survived by his sister, Ella Deischl; son, Wesley Michael; and daughters, Clarice Pool ad Dawneta Afman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Dawnelda Jean, his parents, and other siblings. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Jack was a teacher and operated Western Mobile Homes for many years. He was active in VFW Post 1435, El Katif Shriners and the Banditos. Special appreciation is extended to Sunshine Health and Rehabilitation for the quality of care he received over his final years. He always had a smile and was a gracious and kind man. Rest in peace, Jack. Arrangements have been made with Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane, Washington. Memorial donations can be made at VFW Post 1435.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved