EACHO, John Kiece "Jack" Born March 30, 1926 Passed away on August 22, 2020 at Spokane, Washington, fol-lowing 94 years of a good life. He is survived by his sister, Ella Deischl; son, Wesley Michael; and daughters, Clarice Pool ad Dawneta Afman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Dawnelda Jean, his parents, and other siblings. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Jack was a teacher and operated Western Mobile Homes for many years. He was active in VFW Post 1435, El Katif Shriners and the Banditos. Special appreciation is extended to Sunshine Health and Rehabilitation for the quality of care he received over his final years. He always had a smile and was a gracious and kind man. Rest in peace, Jack. Arrangements have been made with Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane, Washington. Memorial donations can be made at VFW Post 1435.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store